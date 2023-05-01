Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hold talks

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 May 2023, 14:10
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hold talks Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on successful holding of the nationwide referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Uzbekistan.

The Kazakh President said that the results of the nationwide referendum stand as testimony to people’s high confidence and unequivocal support of the President’s strategic course.

The sides reaffirmed commitment to strengthening strategic partnership and cooperation between the two nations.

The Presidents debated dynamic development of Kazakhstan -Uzbekistan relations, implementation of agreements achieved earlier.


President of Kazakhstan    Uzbekistan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev