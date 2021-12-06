Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hold private talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev who arrived in the Kazakh capital for a State visit, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The official welcoming ceremony took place at the Akorda Palace with the Honor Guard Company Chief giving a welcoming report to the Kazakh and Uzbek President and performance of the State anthems. Following the ceremony, the two presidents walked around the Honor Guard and headed for the East Room to hold private talks.

The Kazakh and Uzbek Leaders discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral strategic partnership, including the key aspects of political, trade and economic, investment, transport and transit, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Special attention was attached to the stability and security in the region as well as interaction within multi-party structures.

Welcoming Shavak Mirziyoyev, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of the State visit in terms of the promotion of Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation to a qualitive new level.

«Today, we are to sign a Declaration on ally relations. It is truly a new level of our interactions that used to be based on the strategic partnership principles. I believe that a package of documents to be signed today will give an additional impetus to the cooperation between the countries. Besides, we agreed to give instructions to the governments to take most energetic measures to increase the trade volume to $3bn and then to $10bn. It is a very high level,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

Tokayev spoke of the contribution the two countries make to the stability and security in the region.

«Ally and strategic interactions between our countries are a serous factor for ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region. It is a true fact without exaggeration. I’d say that the better interaction between our countries is, the more stable the situation in the region is,» said the President.

Fog his part, expressing gratitude for the traditional warm welcome in the Kazakh land Mirziyoyev on behalf of the people of Uzbekistan and personally congratulated Tokayev and the entire people of Kazakhstan on the upcoming 30th anniversary of independence.

The Uzbek Leader commended the achievements of the country under the leadership of the Kazakh President. He also highlighted the great contribution First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev made to the development of the bilateral relations.

He noted the symbolic nature of his visit ahead of the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan, saying that the centuries-long friendship between the people of the two nations will contribute to the strengthening of inter-State relations. He also pointed out the productive work the governments carried out before the visit.



