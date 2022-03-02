Presidents of Kazakhstan and Ukraine agreed on humanitarian cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the initiative of the Ukrainian side, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two sides exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the importance of reaching an agreement through negotiations in order to stop and cease further hostilities in Ukraine.

The heads of state agreed on cooperation between the two countries in the humanitarian sphere.



