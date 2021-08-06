Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan meet

TURKMENBASHI. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working visit to Turkmenistan was kicked off by the meeting with Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in the «Awaza» national tourist zone of the city of Turkmenbashi, the Akorda press service reports.

Kazakhstan President thanked the Turkmen leader for his hospitality and noted the extreme importance and timeliness of his initiative to hold the third Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian states.

«Yesterday’s event, organized by you, was, on the one hand, informative, and on the other hand, absolutely meaningful in terms of logical meaning. In fact, yesterday we started discussing the most pressing issues of Central Asia in an informal format from the point of view of increasing cooperation and finding additional opportunities to be together in this very difficult time,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Having considered a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, the two leaders noted with satisfaction the high level of relations between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

«Turkmenistan is a strategic partner for Kazakhstan. We have a lot of projects that without any exaggeration, are of a long-term and strategic nature. During further negotiations, we will definitely pay attention to the further development of bilateral cooperation. I have given the relevant instruction to the Government. They are working on my official visit to Turkmenistan. In principle, the main package of documents is already ready for signing, I have no doubt that the upcoming negotiations and signing of agreements between our countries will give a very serious impetus to further strengthening cooperation between our fraternal peoples and states,» the Head of State noted.



