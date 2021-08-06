Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan meet

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 August 2021, 13:12
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan meet

TURKMENBASHI. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working visit to Turkmenistan was kicked off by the meeting with Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in the «Awaza» national tourist zone of the city of Turkmenbashi, the Akorda press service reports.

Kazakhstan President thanked the Turkmen leader for his hospitality and noted the extreme importance and timeliness of his initiative to hold the third Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian states.

photo

«Yesterday’s event, organized by you, was, on the one hand, informative, and on the other hand, absolutely meaningful in terms of logical meaning. In fact, yesterday we started discussing the most pressing issues of Central Asia in an informal format from the point of view of increasing cooperation and finding additional opportunities to be together in this very difficult time,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

photo

Having considered a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, the two leaders noted with satisfaction the high level of relations between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

«Turkmenistan is a strategic partner for Kazakhstan. We have a lot of projects that without any exaggeration, are of a long-term and strategic nature. During further negotiations, we will definitely pay attention to the further development of bilateral cooperation. I have given the relevant instruction to the Government. They are working on my official visit to Turkmenistan. In principle, the main package of documents is already ready for signing, I have no doubt that the upcoming negotiations and signing of agreements between our countries will give a very serious impetus to further strengthening cooperation between our fraternal peoples and states,» the Head of State noted.

photo


Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    Turkmenistan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events