Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan hold joint press briefing

    20 May 2021, 16:57

    DUSHANBE.KAZINFORM Following bilateral talks in restricted and extended formats Presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan held a joint press briefing, the Akorda press service reports.

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed deep gratitude to President Emomali Rakhmon for an invitation to pay an official visit to Tajikistan and hospitality extended. As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined, Tajikistan is not just a Kazakhstan’s partner bur also a fraternal and close country. The two nations have strong friendship ties, common history, spiritual and cultural values.

    The President also noted that today’s talks have once again confirmed the high level of relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. He told that the countries reached certain agreements on pressing issues of multilateral and bilateral cooperation and expressed confidence that they would further raise people’s welfare. The Kazakh President expressed hope that successful development of agreements would let boost mutual trade and hit the mark of USD 1 bln and double it in the future.

    The President invited Emomali Rakhmon to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan at any time convenient. He declared his support for Tajikistan’s initiative to proclaim 2025 as the International Glacier Preservation Year.

    As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Dushanbe yesterday to pay a two-day official visit on the invitation of President Emomali Rakhmon. Earlier the Presidents held talks and signed the Joint Statement.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Tajikistan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims