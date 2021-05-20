Presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan hold bilateral talks

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM As part of his official visit President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon to hold bilateral talks in restricted attendance at the Kasri Millat Palace in Dushanbe, the Akorda press service reports.

The parties debated a wide range of bilateral strategic partnership, paying great attention ot strengthening political dialogue, building trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Besides, the Presidents focused on ensuring security and stability in Central Asia and cooperation within international structures.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed heartfelt gratitude to the President of Tajikistan for exceptional hospitality extended since the first minutes of arrival in Tajikistan. The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the visit for the agenda consists of pressing issues concerning development and strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

As stated there last year the commodity turnover between the states reached USD 800 mln despite the pandemic.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also touched upon the international agenda issues noting that the two countries successfully cooperate within the UN, SCO, and OSCE. The President thanked his counterpart for supporting Kazakhstani initiatives at the CICA and congratulated on Tajikistan’s successful CICA chairmanship in 2018-2020.

In his turn, Emomali Rakhmon heartily welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Tajikistan. He stressed that Kazakhstan ranks second among the country’s leading trade and economic partners. Emomali Rakhmon expressed readiness to further strengthen cooperation in all directions of multilateral relations between the states.