Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye hold talks

16 March 2023, 16:58
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye hold talks Photo: akorda.kz

ANKARA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as part of his working visit to Türkiye, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Greeting his Turkish counterpart, Tokayev thanked him for the hospitality and holding the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

During the talks, the Kazakh leader expressed condolences to the Turkish people over the destructive earthquake that rocked the country.

«I once again express condolences to the family members and close ones of those deceased and to the entire Turkish people. Türkiye has always resisted different challenges effectively. I’m sure that thanks to your extensive experience and the country’s unity the current challenges will be overcome,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

The President stressed the importance of promoting interaction in the field of emergency situations as well as ensuring ongoing readiness for threats in the future. He noted the relevance of the agenda of the OTS Summit discussing emergency situations management and humanitarian assistance.

«Countries should assist each other in situations of natural disasters as we were convinced once again,» said Tokayev, noting that the Turkic nations set a good example of solidarity and participation, with Kazakhstan extending a helping hand to quake-hit Türkiye right away.

The Kazakh Head of State went on to add that Türkiye is among the key trade partners of Kazakhstan.

Being one of Kazakhstan’s top trade partners, Türkiye traded with Kazakhstan goods worth 6.3 billion US dollars, up 33%.

Tokayev stated Kazakhstan’s readiness to support Turkish investors in the country.

Kazakhstan also confirmed it stands ready to carry out joint infrastructure projects to tap into the huge potential the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route or the Middle Corridor holds.

For his part, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan thanked Tokayev for his visit to Ankara.

«The earthquake took lives of 49 thousand people. You were among the first I talked over the phone in this difficult time. Kazakhstani rescuers joined efforts to help those suffering. Fraternal relationship was indeed felt,» said the Turkish President.

photo


Erdoğan noted that following the implementation of the agreements reached as part of the past reciprocal visits, trade in all sectors has been on the rise.

According to him, the trade turnover between the two countries needs to be increased to 10 billion US dollars, as well as the Middle Corridor’s potential should be fully harnessed.

The meeting also focused on prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, and energy sectors. An exchange of views on the regional and international agenda also took place.


Related news
Kazakhstani seismologists record quake in China
Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
Türkiye aims to restore quake-hit southern region: President
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh President meets with Allur Group Chairman Andrey Lavrentyev
Kazakh Interior Minister named
Diplomatic advisor to French President Isabelle Dumont to visit Kazakhstan
World leaders congratulate Kazakh President on Nauryz holiday
Leaders of foreign countries congratulate Kazakh President on Ramadan
Turkish President Erdoğan thanks Tokayev for providing aid to quake-hit Türkiye
Digitalization should penetrate all spheres of life - President
Head of State decrees to appoint Alikhan Smailov as Kazakh PM
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News