Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and South Korea hold a briefing

    17 August 2021, 13:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart and President of South Korea Moon Jae-in held a briefing for mass media, the Akorda press service reports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed sincere gratitude to President Moon Jae-in for an invitation to visit South Korea and for the warm welcome. He noted that he attached particular importance to this visit.

    As stated there, South Korea is one of the strategic partners of Kazakhstan in East Asia. «The talks held in the atmosphere of mutual trust and trust are called to bring bilateral relations to a higher level. We have defined new directions for cooperation,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    The Head of State noted that historical events of the last century draw the national together. Tens of thousands Koreans found shelter in Kazakh land. Kazakhstan became their home. As is known historic Korean independence fighter Hong Beom-do was buried in Kyzylorda. His remains were repatriated to South Korea. This event became the clear example of mutual understanding between the nations. More than 100,000 descendants of deported Koreans live in Kazakhstan now.

    Notably, the sides shared views on key issues of the regional and international agenda. Several important agreements were signed.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and South Korea
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    5 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan