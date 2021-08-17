Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Presidents of Kazakhstan and South Korea hold a briefing

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 August 2021, 13:35
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart and President of South Korea Moon Jae-in held a briefing for mass media, the Akorda press service reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed sincere gratitude to President Moon Jae-in for an invitation to visit South Korea and for the warm welcome. He noted that he attached particular importance to this visit.

As stated there, South Korea is one of the strategic partners of Kazakhstan in East Asia. «The talks held in the atmosphere of mutual trust and trust are called to bring bilateral relations to a higher level. We have defined new directions for cooperation,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Head of State noted that historical events of the last century draw the national together. Tens of thousands Koreans found shelter in Kazakh land. Kazakhstan became their home. As is known historic Korean independence fighter Hong Beom-do was buried in Kyzylorda. His remains were repatriated to South Korea. This event became the clear example of mutual understanding between the nations. More than 100,000 descendants of deported Koreans live in Kazakhstan now.

Notably, the sides shared views on key issues of the regional and international agenda. Several important agreements were signed.

