    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia to meet in Omsk

    5 November 2019, 15:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting in Omsk, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    On November 7, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the XVI Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia themed The topical issues of cross-border cooperation development in the Russian city of Omsk. Within the framework of the forum President Tokayev will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, sign a number of documents and inspect an exhibition dedicated to high technologies.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan
