Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia hold telephone conversation

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
23 March 2021, 18:32
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin commended the current state of trade, economic and military-technical cooperation, as well as the agreement reached on the creation of a digital platform in Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

President Tokayev expressed satisfaction for the joint projects in the field of aircraft construction, automotive and chemical industries. As far as he is concerned, the signing of the Comprehensive program of Economic Cooperation for 2021-2025 between the two governments in Kazan in upcoming April will be of great importance.

President Putin stressed the importance of increasing trade, economic, military-technical and digital cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan.

During the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a request to provide an additional supply of the Sputnik V vaccine to our country.

The two presidents noted the similarity of positions regarding the further strengthening of the Eurasian Economic Union’s potential and agreed to work closely in this dimension.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Russia   President of Kazakhstan   
