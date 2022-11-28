Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks

28 November 2022, 19:00
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia held talks following the XVIII Interregional Cooperation Forum, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State thanked Vladimir Putin for his congratulations on his reelection as the President of Kazakhstan and noted exemplary relations between the two states.

The President said that this year marked the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. And today’s declaration will be dedicated to this historical date.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the two nations actively expand trade and economic cooperation.

The President said that Russia was and remains the main strategic partner, the country with common deep-rooted relations in various sectors. The trade between the states despite pandemic-related hardships reached USD 24.5 bln.

During the meeting, the Heads of State outlined directions for further strengthening the bilateral partnership. Boosting economic cooperation in industrial and transport-logistics sectors was prioritized.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin signed the declaration between Kazakhstan and Russia on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Photo: akorda.kz


Теги:
Related news
Kazakhstan’s role in global movement for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation discussed in Belgium
Tokayev outlines areas of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy for near future
Canada-Kazakhstan trade turnover set to reach $1B – ambassador
Read also
Kazakhstan and Russia have great potential to step up trade, economic cooperation – President
Kazakh President lays flowers at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Kazakhstan and Russia see growth in trade
Kazakhstan and Russia achieved high level of cooperation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Kazakhstan’s role in global movement for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation discussed in Belgium
President in Russia for official visit
Speech by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at inauguration ceremony
Tokayev outlines areas of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy for near future
News Partner
Popular
1 State of emergency declared in Ekibastuz as several boilers go out of service at local TPP
2 President in Russia for official visit
3 President appoints Asset Irgaliyev as head of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms
4 Over 1,000 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus, COVID pneumonia
5 Kazakhstan to brace for sunny, but freezing weather Nov 28

News