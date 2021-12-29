Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia hold meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, Tokayev and Putin discussed the aspects of strategic partnership of Kazakhstan and Russia. Both expressed their satisfaction with the development of trade and economic relations between the countries as well as noted the need for greater interaction in education, digitalization, energy, and other spheres.

«A very important moment is the agreement in the education sphere. Branches of the leading Russian universities – the famous MIPT, Bauman Moscow State Technical University, our specialists should be trained there,» said Tokayev.

For his part, Putin invited the Kazakh President to pay a visit to Russia at the beginning of 2022.



