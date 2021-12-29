Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia hold meeting

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 December 2021, 08:46
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia hold meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, Tokayev and Putin discussed the aspects of strategic partnership of Kazakhstan and Russia. Both expressed their satisfaction with the development of trade and economic relations between the countries as well as noted the need for greater interaction in education, digitalization, energy, and other spheres.

photo

«A very important moment is the agreement in the education sphere. Branches of the leading Russian universities – the famous MIPT, Bauman Moscow State Technical University, our specialists should be trained there,» said Tokayev.

For his part, Putin invited the Kazakh President to pay a visit to Russia at the beginning of 2022.


Kazakhstan and Russia   Education    President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands