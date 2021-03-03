Go to the main site
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan visited Astana International Financial Centre

    3 March 2021, 14:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On the final day of the state visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov jointly visited the Astana International Financial Centre, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The heads of state got acquainted with the activities of the AIFC International Court and the Arbitration Centre, the Astana Financial Services Authority, the Islamic Finance and Business Hub, and the Green Finance Centre.

    The two leaders were also told about the work of the AIFC Expat Centre, the Astana International Exchange, the Bureau for Continuing Professional Development, and the Financial Technologies Hub.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov were also presented a number of developments of the financial centre: the e-Justice platform and the TABYS mobile application.

    At the end, AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov proposed to open a branch of the AIFC in Bishkek in the future, as well as a representative office of the Agency for Attracting Investments of Kyrgyzstan on the site of the financial centre.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Events Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan Astana International Financial Centre
