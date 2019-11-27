Go to the main site
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan start negotiations in Bishkek

    27 November 2019, 15:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov have started negotiations in Bishkek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Mr. Tokayev, who had arrived at the residence of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, was personally met by S. Jeenbekov. In honor of the Kazakhstan’s President the guard of honor was lined up and the orchestra of the Head of Kyrgyzstan played the national anthems of the two countries. After that, the Presidents introduced the members of the delegation to each other.

    At the end of the ceremony Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sooronbay Jeenbekov moved into the negotiation room. The talks are being held in a narrow circle with the participation of the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

    Afterwards the Presidents will partake in the fifth meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic. The event will be attended by the delegations of the two states.

    As Kazinform previously reported, today the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived on a state visit to Kyrgyzstan.

