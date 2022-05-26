Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have talks in extended attendance

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 May 2022, 13:57
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan expressed satisfaction with the results of the negotiations in the restricted attendance and highly appreciated the Kyrgyz President’s aspirations to deepen the multifaceted partnership between the two nations, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

The Head of State stressed Kazakhstan’s commitment to a strategic course called to strengthen Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan relations in a friendly and good-neighborly way. The President touched upon activation of ties between the Governments, development of the upgraded checkpoint Kordai-Ak Zhola, strengthening of military and technical cooperation, and rendering regular humanitarian aid. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of tuning up large-scale cooperation between the regions, including the organization of the 1st forum of international cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. He urged to speed up investment cooperation suggesting exploring mutual beneficial proposals and making a list of promising projects.

Following the talks, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan signed the Joint Statement called to bring bilateral cooperation to a brand new level, further revitalize partnership, and coordinate actions in the international arena.


