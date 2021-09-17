Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran meet

17 September 2021, 12:21
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran meet

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on his victory in the recent presidential elections and highly appreciated the state of cooperation between the two countries, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

photo

«This is our first meeting. I am confident that it will give an impetus to the interaction between our states. Iran is our good neighbor in the Caspian region and a close partner in the Islamic world. Close cooperation has been established since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Iran,» the Head of State said.

In turn, Ebrahim Raisi expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for congratulating him and sending a special Kazakh delegation to his inauguration.

«Comprehensive cooperation has been established between our countries. I believe that there are prospects for expanding our ties. I hope that today’s meeting will mark the beginning of our further rapprochement,» President Ebrahim Raisi said.

photo

The sides noted positive trends in the development of bilateral trade this year and reaffirmed their readiness to make efforts to increase it. They also expressed a common interest in strengthening ties in the transport and logistics, agriculture, and investment areas.

At the end, the two presidents agreed to exchange visits.

photo


