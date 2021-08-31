Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Belarus talked over phone

    31 August 2021, 16:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Heads of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandr Lukashenko debated the key aspects of Kazakhstan-Belarus ties, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Presidents noted positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

    They parties shared views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda, cooperation between the states within the Eurasian integration structures.

    In a conclusion, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heartily congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on his birthday.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Kazakhstan and Belarus President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    3 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    4 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region