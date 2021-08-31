Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Belarus talked over phone

31 August 2021, 16:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Heads of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandr Lukashenko debated the key aspects of Kazakhstan-Belarus ties, the Akorda press service reports.

The Presidents noted positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

They parties shared views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda, cooperation between the states within the Eurasian integration structures.

In a conclusion, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heartily congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on his birthday.


