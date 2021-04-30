Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Belarus had a telephone conversation

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
30 April 2021, 16:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan and Belarus had a telephone conversation. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Lukashenko discussed prospects for boosting the Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation, the Akorda press service reports.

The two leaders stressed the importance of maintaining the high dynamics of bilateral economic relations in the post-pandemic period, as well as the need to implement new joint projects and initiatives.

In this regard, President Tokayev and President Lukashenko reaffirmed their readiness to intensify cooperation between the governments for increasing the volume of mutual trade, diversifying the export of goods, and establishing direct contacts between businesses and the regions of the two countries. They also agreed to hold a regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in the near future.

The two Presidents exchanged information on the measures taken to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, including efforts to vaccinate citizens of the two countries.

Taking into account the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in the coming May, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Lukashenko «checked the positions» on the main issues of the integration agenda.

At the end of the conversation, the two leaders exchanged congratulations on the upcoming May holidays and conveyed sincere wishes of well-being and prosperity to the peoples of Kazakhstan and Belarus.


Foreign policy    Coronavirus   Kazakhstan and Belarus   President of Kazakhstan   
