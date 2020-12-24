Go to the main site
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan talked over phone

    24 December 2020, 16:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his birthday.

    The Head of State noted Ilham Aliyev’s outstanding contribution to the successful socio-economic development of friendly Azerbaijan, as well as the protection of the territorial integrity of the state in accordance with the UN Charter and the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the Akorda press service reports.

    The two presidents discussed joint tasks of further development of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction in the international arena.

    Ilham Aliyev invited Kazakh companies to take part in the restoration of Nagorno-Karabakh.

