Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan talked over phone

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
24 December 2020, 16:11
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan talked over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his birthday.

The Head of State noted Ilham Aliyev’s outstanding contribution to the successful socio-economic development of friendly Azerbaijan, as well as the protection of the territorial integrity of the state in accordance with the UN Charter and the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the Akorda press service reports.

The two presidents discussed joint tasks of further development of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction in the international arena.

Ilham Aliyev invited Kazakh companies to take part in the restoration of Nagorno-Karabakh.


Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    Azerbaijan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region