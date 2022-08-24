Go to the main site
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan hold talks

    24 August 2022 13:45

    BAKU. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Ilham Aliyev for an invitation to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, the President’s press service reports.

    The Head of State stressed that this visit is of great importance to him.

    A number of agreements are expected to be signed following today’s talks. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the agreements will bring bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to a brand new level.

    Ilham Aliyev noted that the visit of the Kazakh President to Azerbaijan will make a significant contribution to strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

    As earlier reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, for an official visit.

    Photo: t.me/bort_01

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Foreign policy #Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan #President of Kazakhstan
