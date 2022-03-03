Presidents instructs new Prosecutor General to thoroughly investigate January events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a session with the Prosecutor General's Office via videoconference to introduce the newly appointed Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President thanked the former Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov for the work done and wished him success in his new job.

During the session the Head of State tasked the Prosecutor General’s Office to carry out an in-depth investigation into the January events. President Tokayev stressed it is crucial to ensure rule of law and respect the rights of citizens during the investigation.

The Kazakh President urged to assume timely measures to hold the culprits accountable and inform the public about the investigation.

The Head of State emphasized that such phenomena as torture and ill-treatment should be eradicated and the Prosecutor General’s Office should submit the proposals on harsher punishment for inhumane treatment of persons under investigation and other detained persons.

The President also stressed Kazakhstan needs new ideas and approaches that will be supported by the society in order to eliminate the threats to sociopolitical stability and to solve social conflicts.