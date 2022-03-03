Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Presidents instructs new Prosecutor General to thoroughly investigate January events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 March 2022, 13:35
Presidents instructs new Prosecutor General to thoroughly investigate January events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a session with the Prosecutor General's Office via videoconference to introduce the newly appointed Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President thanked the former Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov for the work done and wished him success in his new job.

photo

During the session the Head of State tasked the Prosecutor General’s Office to carry out an in-depth investigation into the January events. President Tokayev stressed it is crucial to ensure rule of law and respect the rights of citizens during the investigation.

The Kazakh President urged to assume timely measures to hold the culprits accountable and inform the public about the investigation.

photo

The Head of State emphasized that such phenomena as torture and ill-treatment should be eradicated and the Prosecutor General’s Office should submit the proposals on harsher punishment for inhumane treatment of persons under investigation and other detained persons.

The President also stressed Kazakhstan needs new ideas and approaches that will be supported by the society in order to eliminate the threats to sociopolitical stability and to solve social conflicts.


Prosecutor General's Office    President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10