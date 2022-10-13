Presidents and Heads of Government awarded medals in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced awarding the Presidents and Heads of Government of the CICA member states the CICA commemorative medals, Kazinform reports.

At today’s CICA Summit the Head of State sincerely thanked his colleagues, the Heads of State, Presidents, and heads of delegations for their active and constructive participation in the forum that predetermined its success.

As earlier reported, the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia started its work in Astana.

The VI CICA Summit chaired by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is dated to the 30th anniversary of the initiative on convocation of the CICA.

11 Heads of State, the Emir of Qatar, Vice President of Vietnam, the Deputy President of China, and five ministers are attending the Summit. The President of Belarus, a state observer state, also arrived in Kazakhstan.

The CICA was initiated by Kazakhstan in 1992 at the UN GA. The main goal is to strengthen cooperation through the development of multilateral approaches to ensuring peace and security in Asia. The CICA consists of 27 member states and covers 90% of the territory Asian continent.





Photo: t.me/bort_01