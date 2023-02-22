Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve: 75% of specialists receive appointments

22 February 2023, 17:40
Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve: 75% of specialists receive appointments

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 75% of the young specialists included in the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve have been appointed, Azamat Zholmanov, the deputy chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs, told a briefing today at the Central Communication Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Agency is implementing the Head of State's initiative to form the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve. So far, 262 out of 350 persons (75%) included in the Reserve have received different positions in government bodies and quasi-public organizations, including 131 in central government bodies, 41 in local executive bodies, 54 in national companies, and 36 in other organizations. Of those, 28 were appointed to political positions, and eight to A corps positions,» said Zholamanov.

The speaker went on to note that in line with the Head of State's instruction, new specialists will be recruited as part of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve 3.0 taking into account industry personnel needs of the government bodies.


Related news
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Azerbaijan on cooperation in plant quarantine and protection
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan to channel KZT 492 bln for youth policy concept development
Kazakhstan set to employ 1 mln rural youth by 2029
Kazakh Government backs draft youth policy concept
Tokayev meets with young activists in W Kazakhstan rgn
Kazakh capital to generate 55,000 jobs
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News