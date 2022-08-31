31 August 2022 13:13

Presidential Orchestra to take part in II Intl Festival of Military Orchestras in Bursa

BURSA. KAZINFORM Brass band of the Presidential Orchestra of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan arrived in Bursa, Türkiye, to participate in the II International Festival of Military Orchestras, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The musicians are participating in the event at the invitation of the TURKSOY International Organization for Turkic Culture.

Qurmet Beissembayev, graduate of the Kazakh National University of Arts, is the director of the Presidential Brass Band.