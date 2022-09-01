1 September 2022 07:48

Presidential initiatives improve people’s quality of life – State Counsellor Karin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As reported before, today, September 1, 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver his new State-of-the-Nation Address which will outline the priorities of the country’s socio-economic development for the nearest future.

State Counsellor of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin summed up the interim results of implementation of the President’s 2021 Address «Unity of the People and Systemic Reforms are a Solid Foundation for the Nation's Prosperity», Kazinform reports.

According to him, the entire work is carried out as per the special Nationwide Plan which includes 103 items, most of which have already been implemented. One of the most important social initiatives is a 20% increase of wages for certain groups of civil servants (employees of cultural organizations, archives etc.) from 2022 to 2025, he notes.

Minimum wage was raised up to 60,000 tenge. The Road Map on the construction of 1,000 schools by the end of 2025 was adopted. Over 20,000 beneficial loans worth around 230bln tenge were issued by Otbasy Bank under the Nurly Zher program.

Certain steps were launched in healthcare sector. Namely, the Law ‘On Biological Security’ entered into force, under which the population got an access to the anti-COVID-19 vaccines approved by the WHO.

The block of issues regarding the political modernization and human rights protection has been almost completely implemented.

To improve the system of human rights protection and ensure legality, the scope of prosecutors’ authority has been expanded in preparation of indictments in regards to particularly serious offenses. Authorized structures are implementing the 2022 Joint Action Plan on countering fraud and financial pyramids.

Laws in the sphere of education, on development of distressed assets market and others were adopted. Besides, the 2025 Plan of Territorial Development of Kazakhstan and the 2022-2026 Anti-Corruption Policy Concept were approved.

«This is only a part of important measures outlined by the President in his 2021 Address. Work in this area will be continued. All the initiatives announced by the President are implemented consistently, improving citizens’ quality of life and ensuring the country’s long-term development,» Erlan Karin concluded.