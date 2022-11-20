Go to the main site
    Presidential elections: Taraz city mayor Bakhytzhan Orynbekov casts his vote

    20 November 2022, 18:39

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Mayor of Taraz city Bakhytzhan Orynbekov voted in the Kazakh presidential elections, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Mayor of Taraz city Bakhytzhan Orynbekov case his vote at one of the territorial polling stations in the Dulati Taraz Regional University building.

    «To vote is the right of each citizens by constitution. Everyone should exercise this right for the development and prosperity of our country. It is important for our country. We’re living in challenging times. Therefore, I hope that our people will demonstrate unity and take an active part in the elections. Today, I made my choice,» he said.

    According to the election commission in Zhambyl region, as of 7:00am 493 polling stations were opened across the region. Of the region’s 1.2mln population, 716,610 people can cast their votes in the elections.

    In Taraz, 125 territorial polling stations with a total number of voters of 225 thousand are in place.

    Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential elections today. Voting is currently underway in 10,033 polling stations across the country.

    As of 4:05pm the turnout stood at 62.34% in the Kazakh presidential elections. 68.74% of those eligible to vote have taken part in Zhambyl region so far.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Taraz 2022 Presidential Election
