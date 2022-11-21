Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Presidential elections in Kazakhstan were open and transparent, mission of Organization of Turkic Countries

21 November 2022, 14:01
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The international observer mission of the Organization of Turkic Countries confirmed that the early presidential elections of Kazakhstan were transparent, open, and competitive in conformity with the national legislation of Kazakhstan and international standards, Kazinform reports.

«The mission representatives visited 16 election districts, and no violations were observed. The mission saw the participation of national and international observers, transparency, and legitimacy of elections. They also took part in the vote-counting process at the polling district No. 111. The ballots were counted and election results were made public in time in conformity with the national legislation On elections,» deputy secretary general of the Organization of Turkic Countries, head of the mission Omer Kocaman told a briefing.

On behalf of the Organization of Turkic Countries, he congratulated Kazakhstan and Kazakhstanis on successful elections expressing hope that the election results will contribute to raising the country’s welfare, and strengthen fraternal ties in the Turkic world.


