Presidential elections in Kazakhstan: 1 of 5 polling stations in Russia completes voting ahead of schedule

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Voting in the Kazakh presidential elections had been completed ahead of schedule at the polling station in Omsk, Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Chair of the precinct referendum commission at the Kazakh embassy in Russia Alexander Sinyagovskiy, as of 5:20pm Astana time 1,507 people voted at five polling stations in Russia.

«Of these, 702 in Moscow, 484 in St. Petersburg, 53 in Astrakhan, and 183 in Kazan. The polling stations in Omsk completed the work ahead of schedule as all 85 voters included in the list cast their ballots,» said Sinyagovskiy.

Also, according to the preliminary estimates, 34.4% of those eligible to vote cast partook in the elections.



