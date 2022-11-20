Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
20 November 2022, 17:04
20 November 2022, 17:04

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Voting started in 64 out of 68 foreign polling stations,» Member of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Anastasia Shchegortsova said.

As of 04:00 p.m. Astana time voting kicked off in Brazil. The election stations in the U.S. and Canada will open given the difference between the time zones.

As earlier reported, the presidential elections in Kazakhstan started at 07:00 a.m. 10,033 polling stations in Kazakhstan and 17 abroad at the foreign missions of Kazakhstan in 16 foreign countries conduct voting.


