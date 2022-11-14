Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Presidential elections 2022: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes in 53 states of world

14 November 2022, 18:34
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Over 12,000 Kazakhstanis may cast their votes at 68 polling stations in 53 states of the world,» official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov told a press conference.

He explained the voting at the Kazakh embassies will be held on the election day, November 20, Sunday, from 07:00 a.m. until 08:00 p.m. local time.

He added due to the current situation in Ukraine, there will be no polling stations in the country. Kazakhstanis willing to vote may travel to Moldova or Poland to cast their votes in the election ahead.

As earlier reported, the Head of State signed a decree on holding early presidential election. The election will be held on November 20.
News