    Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

    22 October 2022, 14:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The nationals of Kazakhstan may take part in the early presidential elections of Kazakhstan abroad, the Kazakh MFA’s Telegram Channel reads.

    In conformity with Decree of the President of Kazakhstan as of September 21, the early presidential elections of Kazakhstan will take place on November 20. 68 polling stations will open at the Kazakh embassies in 53 foreign countries. The nationals of Kazakhstan entitled to vote, residing or staying overseas or holding the passport of the citizen of Kazakhstan may vote at the polling stations opened at diplomatic or consular representations of Kazakhstan.

    The election will be held from 07:00 a.m. until 08:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, November 20,2022.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

