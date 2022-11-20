Presidential election: Kazakh FM and Justice Minister go to the polls

20 November 2022, 11:33

20 November 2022, 11:33

Presidential election: Kazakh FM and Justice Minister go to the polls

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy PM-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tiluberdi and Justice Minister Kanat Mussin cast ballots in the presidential election, Kazinform reports.

The ministers arrived at the ballot district No.113 situated at one of the schools in Astana.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan holds today presidential election. Over 11 mln Kazakhstanis are eligible to cast their votes.

As the latest data show, some 23.37% of people included into the lists have already taken the votes as of 10:05 a.m. November 20.