    Presidential election campaign kicks off in Kazakhstan

    21 October 2022, 20:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2022 Kazakh presidential election campaign has officially begun with six candidates at 6:00pm today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The presidential election campaign began as the registration of candidates ended at 6:00pm Astana time on October 21. The candidates are to campaign before 00:00 am on October 19.

    According to Anastasiya Shchegortsova, member of the Central Election Commission, the candidates can use the mass media, hold public election events, issue and distribute print, audiovisual, and other materials for campaigning.

    The silence day will begin on November 19.

    Six candidates, including two women and four men, were registered to run in the upcoming presidential elections in Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    2022 Presidential Election
