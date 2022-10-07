7 October 2022, 11:30

Presidential Election 2022: Two institutes apply to CEC to conduct public opinion polls

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Public Opinion Research Institute and AMANAT Party’s Public Policy Institute notified the Central Election Commission on their intention to conduct public opinion polls during the Presidential elections, Kazinform reports.

The CEC reminds that the legal entities duly registered in Kazakhstan, with at least 5 years of experience in conducting public-opinion polls are eligible to hold the polls having previously notified the Central Election Commission.