Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Presidential decree on holding election kickstarted a new election cycle - Yerlan Karin

    22 September 2022, 15:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin said that the upcoming presidential election should be an important factor consolidating the nation before a new phase of large-scale social and economic reforms, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the State Counsellor.

    Karin pointed out that the decree of the Head of State on holding a presidential election has kickstarted a new election cycle.

    «The initiative to hold a presidential election fully corresponds to the logic of the political changes underway over the past three years. The constitutional reform established a new, more balanced procedure for interaction between the power branches. To launch a new model, the entire system, including the key state institutes such as the President, Parliament, Government, and maslikhats, need a restart,» wrote Karin.

    According to him, societal unity, sustainable State, the country’s capacity to adequately respond to any internal and external challenges are ensured only if a balanced and stable political system is in place.

    «So, given the growing geostrategic turbulence the upcoming presidential election should be an important factor consolidating the nation before a new phase of large-scale social and economic reforms,» concluded the Kazakh State Counsellor.

    Earlier Kazakh incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to hold an early presidential election on November 20 this year in Kazakhstan.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Elections Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    ADB approves $1.5B financing to Pakistan
    Kazakhstan to hold televised presidential debates on Nov 11
    President Tokayev receives writer Zhabal Yergliyev
    CEC registers Zhiguli Dairabayev as candidate for President of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad