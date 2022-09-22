Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News
Presidential decree on holding election kickstarted a new election cycle - Yerlan Karin
22 September 2022, 15:15

Presidential decree on holding election kickstarted a new election cycle - Yerlan Karin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin said that the upcoming presidential election should be an important factor consolidating the nation before a new phase of large-scale social and economic reforms, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the State Counsellor.

Karin pointed out that the decree of the Head of State on holding a presidential election has kickstarted a new election cycle.

«The initiative to hold a presidential election fully corresponds to the logic of the political changes underway over the past three years. The constitutional reform established a new, more balanced procedure for interaction between the power branches. To launch a new model, the entire system, including the key state institutes such as the President, Parliament, Government, and maslikhats, need a restart,» wrote Karin.

According to him, societal unity, sustainable State, the country’s capacity to adequately respond to any internal and external challenges are ensured only if a balanced and stable political system is in place.

«So, given the growing geostrategic turbulence the upcoming presidential election should be an important factor consolidating the nation before a new phase of large-scale social and economic reforms,» concluded the Kazakh State Counsellor.

Earlier Kazakh incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to hold an early presidential election on November 20 this year in Kazakhstan.


Photo: akorda.kz



Related news
ADB approves $1.5B financing to Pakistan
Kazakhstan to hold televised presidential debates on Nov 11
President Tokayev receives writer Zhabal Yergliyev
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive