22 September 2022, 11:40

Presidential candidates nominating dates announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidential candidates will be nominated in Kazakhstan between September 23 and October 11, 2022, Kazinform reports.

«Nomination will start on September 23 and end at 06:00 p.m. October 11 this year,» deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Konstantin Petrov said.

Earlier the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a decree on early presidential elections in Kazakhstan. The election will be held on November 20, 2022.