Presidential candidates nominating dates announced
22 September 2022, 11:40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidential candidates will be nominated in Kazakhstan between September 23 and October 11, 2022, Kazinform reports.

«Nomination will start on September 23 and end at 06:00 p.m. October 11 this year,» deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Konstantin Petrov said.

Earlier the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a decree on early presidential elections in Kazakhstan. The election will be held on November 20, 2022.


