Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Presidential candidate Zhiguli Dairabayev to tour 4 regions

    3 November 2022, 22:24

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the republican public fund of presidential candidate Zhiguli Dairabayev Toleutai Rakhimbekov gave an interview to Atameken Business TV Channel, Kazinform reports.

    He said that the candidate for presidency met voters in Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Karaganda regions and Shymkent city. Till the end of the week, he will meet residents of Pavlodar, Zhetysu, Almaty regions and the city of Almaty.

    As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning started on October 21, 2022 to run until November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Presidential Elections: SCO Observer Mission starts its work
    Meiram Kazhyken meets students in Shymkent
    Saltanat Turssynbekova meets with librarians in N Kazakhstan
    Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays