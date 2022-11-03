Presidential candidate Zhiguli Dairabayev to tour 4 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the republican public fund of presidential candidate Zhiguli Dairabayev Toleutai Rakhimbekov gave an interview to Atameken Business TV Channel, Kazinform reports.

He said that the candidate for presidency met voters in Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Karaganda regions and Shymkent city. Till the end of the week, he will meet residents of Pavlodar, Zhetysu, Almaty regions and the city of Almaty.

As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning started on October 21, 2022 to run until November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20.



