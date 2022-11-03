Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Presidential candidate Zhiguli Dairabayev to tour 4 regions

3 November 2022, 22:24
Presidential candidate Zhiguli Dairabayev to tour 4 regions
3 November 2022, 22:24

Presidential candidate Zhiguli Dairabayev to tour 4 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the republican public fund of presidential candidate Zhiguli Dairabayev Toleutai Rakhimbekov gave an interview to Atameken Business TV Channel, Kazinform reports.

He said that the candidate for presidency met voters in Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Karaganda regions and Shymkent city. Till the end of the week, he will meet residents of Pavlodar, Zhetysu, Almaty regions and the city of Almaty.

As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning started on October 21, 2022 to run until November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20.


Related news
Presidential Elections: SCO Observer Mission starts its work
Meiram Kazhyken meets students in Shymkent
Saltanat Turssynbekova meets with librarians in N Kazakhstan
Read also
Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Presidential Elections: SCO Observer Mission starts its work
Meiram Kazhyken meets students in Shymkent
Saltanat Turssynbekova meets with librarians in N Kazakhstan
Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News