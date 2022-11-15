Go to the main site
    Presidential candidate Tokayev’s supporters meet with voters in Mangistau rgn

    15 November 2022, 19:15

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Members of the republican public headquarters of candidate for presidency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a number of meetings with residents of Mangistau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While visiting the workwear and shoe factory Zhamal-ai LTD the supporters of Tokayev spoke about the business support measures in the candidate’s election program.

    Later the members of the candidate’s headquarters discussed the key areas of the election program. During the meeting with IT specialists, the section on digitalization was emphasized.

    At KMG Engineering platform the headquarters’ members met with the region’s oilmen informing them about the measures for creating a safe work environment and protecting the rights of workers envisaged in the election program. A meeting with sports representatives and horsemen of the local team Kokmoinak took place at the city racetrack.

    The presidential election campaign begun on October 21, 2022, and will end the day before the election.

    The country is to hold early presidential elections on November 20, 2022.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
