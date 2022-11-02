Presidential candidate Saltanat Turssynbekova meets the elderly in Turkistan

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Saltanat Turssynbekova met with the elderly in the active ageing centre in Turkistan, Kazinform reports.

Notably, there are 2.25 mln elderly people in Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, she visited the transformer works in Kentau, one of the largest in CIS to produce transformers. Currently 1,100 people are working there.

The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on October 21 to end on November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20.



