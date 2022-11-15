Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Presidential candidate Nurlan Auyesbayev meets with residents of Zhanaozen

    15 November 2022, 16:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Presidential candidate of the National Social Democratic Party Nurlan Auyesbayev held a meeting with residents of Zhanaozen city, Kazinform reports.

    While meeting the residents of Zhanaozen Auyesbayev presented his pre-election program. The presidential candidate also expressed his view on the formation of maslikhats.

    Earlier it was reported that the presidential candidate of the National Social Democratic Party had meetings with the population in Karaganda, Aktobe, Akmola, and West Kazakhstan regions as well as Shymkent, Almaty, and Astana cities.

    21 election headquarters of candidate Auyesbayev run throughout the country.

    The presidential election campaign begun on October 21, 2022, and will end the day before the election.

    The country is to hold early presidential elections on November 20, 2022.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Elections Elections in Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA
    Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
    President meets with creative industry representatives in Almaty
    Head of State holds meeting with students and young scholars in Almaty
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19