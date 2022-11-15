Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Presidential candidate Nurlan Auyesbayev meets with residents of Zhanaozen

15 November 2022, 16:40
15 November 2022, 16:40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Presidential candidate of the National Social Democratic Party Nurlan Auyesbayev held a meeting with residents of Zhanaozen city, Kazinform reports.

While meeting the residents of Zhanaozen Auyesbayev presented his pre-election program. The presidential candidate also expressed his view on the formation of maslikhats.

Earlier it was reported that the presidential candidate of the National Social Democratic Party had meetings with the population in Karaganda, Aktobe, Akmola, and West Kazakhstan regions as well as Shymkent, Almaty, and Astana cities.

21 election headquarters of candidate Auyesbayev run throughout the country.

The presidential election campaign begun on October 21, 2022, and will end the day before the election.

The country is to hold early presidential elections on November 20, 2022.


