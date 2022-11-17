Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Presidential candidate Nurlan Auesbayev meets voters in Astana

    17 November 2022, 08:46

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Candidate for presidency Nurlan Auersbayev, nominated by the Nationwide Social-Democratic Party, met with the voters in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting, the candidate informed the voters of the main provisions of his election platform and answered questions.

    Earlier, Auesbayev visited Zhanaozen town of Mangistau region. He held also meetings in Karaganda, Aktobe, Shymkent an Almaty cities, as well as in Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions.

    The pre-election campaigning began in Kazakhstan on October 21 and will finish November 19. This will be the Day of Silence in Kazakhstan. The Presidential Election is set to be held on November 20.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan 2019 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
    Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
    Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    Halyk Bank leaves Tajik market
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19