Presidential candidate Nurlan Auesbayev meets voters in Astana

17 November 2022, 08:46

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Candidate for presidency Nurlan Auersbayev, nominated by the Nationwide Social-Democratic Party, met with the voters in Astana, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting, the candidate informed the voters of the main provisions of his election platform and answered questions.

Earlier, Auesbayev visited Zhanaozen town of Mangistau region. He held also meetings in Karaganda, Aktobe, Shymkent an Almaty cities, as well as in Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions.

The pre-election campaigning began in Kazakhstan on October 21 and will finish November 19. This will be the Day of Silence in Kazakhstan. The Presidential Election is set to be held on November 20.